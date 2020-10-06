TRUSSARDI CHANGES: Maela Mandelli quietly exited her role as chief executive officer of Trussardi this summer.

Former Trussardi chief operating officer Giuseppe Pinto was named ad interim ceo. Pinto was previously chief operating officer at Sergio Rossi, and before that, he was at Pomellato.

Mandelli joined the Italian company at the end of September 2019 following the acquisition last year of a controlling stake in the storied brand by Italian independent asset management company QuattroR, which specializes in corporate restructuring. At the time, financial details were not disclosed, but Andrea Morante, chairman of QuattroR, said Trussardi’s capital and financial structure would be strengthened through a capital increase of about 50 million euros.

Mandelli spent six years in Amsterdam with PVH Corp., where she ultimately held the position of managing director of the Netherlands, Greece, Middle East and Africa. Before that, she was global sales director at Diesel and she also worked at Nike for 10 years, becoming in 2007 regional apparel business director of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Tomaso Trussardi remains chairman of the company.

For spring 2021, designers Fiona Sinha and Aleksandar Stanic were tapped by Trussardi for the fourth installment of its Archive+Now project, a series of capsules that was first introduced in February 2019.

As reported, Trussardi last month unveiled a new project with its licensee Angelini Beauty. Dubbed “Le Vie di Milano” — or “The Streets of Milan” in English — the line is comprised of six genderless scents created by a pool of master perfumers, who were commissioned to outline “an olfactory map” of different corners of the city and capture the different facets of the Milanese lifestyle.

A new women’s fragrance produced and distributed by Angelini Beauty will be launched in 2021.