Trussardi to Unveil Residential Project in Dubai

The storied Italian fashion house is to debut Trussardi Residences in partnership with its home licensee, Luxury Living and MIRA Developments.

A rendering of the Trussardi Residences complex in Dubai. Courtesy of Luxury Living

DUBAI-BOUND: The troubled Trussardi brand and its home and furniture licensee Luxury Living Group on Monday unveiled a three-pronged partnership with MIRA Developments to debut the first Trussardi-branded residential complex.

The development, under the Trussardi Residences moniker, is to be built in Dubai’s Al Furjan neighborhood, a rapidly evolving area in the city not far from the Palm Jebel Ali real estate project by the local government and connected to the airport.

The complex is to feature 119 apartments over 11 stories, including single-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Three additional floors will house a garage area, as well as cafés and retail spaces, while the rooftop floor, decked in greenery, will house a panoramic gym and running track.

The apartments, some expected to feature terraces equipped with private pools, will be constructed of organic materials such as wood and stone and furnished with items from the Trussardi Casa home collection.

The interior design projects were spearheaded by the fashion house and furniture licensee in tandem with a pool of international and Italian designers and artists, hinged on the “quiet luxury,” subdued trend popular in design. The company emphasized that the project has a sustainable bent, via the use of eco-minded and recycled materials.

A render of a living room inside the Trussardi Residences complex in Dubai.
A rendering of a living room inside the Trussardi Residences complex in Dubai. Courtesy of Luxury Living

The United Arab Emirates-based MIRA Developments is a real estate developer part of the Mira Group, focused on a waterfront residential project in Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE and a residential island in Dubai.

The project comes as the big shake-up that affected Trussardi in the spring is still unresolved.

In March WWD first reported that the entire board of the Milan-based company had resigned, and that chief executive officer Sebastian Suhl was no longer in charge. Serhat Işık and Benjamin A. Huseby, the design duo behind the GmbH label, also left the brand after almost two years as creative directors. It was understood at the time that the goal was to restructure Trussardi for a potential sale.

A render of a pool at the Trussardi Residences complex in Dubai.
A rendering of a pool at the Trussardi Residences complex in Dubai. Courtesy of Luxury Living
