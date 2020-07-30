EAST LONDON VIBE: Trussardi will unveil the fourth iteration of its Archive+Now project in a presentation in September during Milan Fashion Week. For the occasion, the Milanese brand has teamed with London-based artistic duo Fiona Sinha and Aleksandar Stanic, who developed a spring 2021 men’s and women’s collection that reinterpreted Trussardi’s signature style codes. Since 2014, Sinha and Stanic, who both graduated from Central Saint Martins, have been design and art directors of Alexander McQueen’s McQ younger label. Previously, from 2005 to 2009, they also ran the Sinha-Stanic women’s label, which was produced and distributed by Italian manufacturing group Aeffe.

“We were immediately drawn to the archive aspect of the project. Re-conceptualizing the heritage of this historic house, and curating a new edit with a modern perspective is something we were extremely inspired to work on,” said Sinha, referring to the collaboration with Trussardi.

“The collaboration had a completely new dynamic — researched, designed and curated in the strictest weeks of lockdown,” added Stanic. “Working with the Trussardi teams remotely from our East London home brought a new kind of intimacy and authenticity to the project.”

Trussardi launched the Archive+Now project in 2019 with a collaboration with Giulia and Camilla Venturini, the designers behind the Medea handbag brand, which was followed by a partnership with Instagram account @Checking_Invoices and then with Giorgio Di Salvo’s brand United Standard.