FIRST STEPS AT TRUSSARDI: Trussardi unveiled a new project called Archive+Now during Milan Fashion Week, in the wake of the acquisition of the Italian company by independent asset management firm QuattroR.

Through April and June, Trussardi will team with select Italian talents, asking them to revisit some of the brand’s archival pieces, images and lifestyle products through photos, installations and videos, which will be mainly active on social media channels and online.

The first step was to team with sisters Giulia and Camilla Venturini, models, art directors and designers, who interpreted the archives and presented pieces from the fall collection; they both curated and modeled in the images. The Venturinis launched the Medea bag line in 2018.

Trussardi also engaged photographer Hanna Moon and the No Text videomakers.

Leather, denim and accessories, core to the Trussardi brand and worn by the Venturini sisters, were central in the video and photo shoot held at the family’s private 17th-century residence in Bergamo, Villa Trussardi.

“We are trying to form clusters of beautiful pieces and mix them in an unlimited way, it’s a work on the brand rather than on a collection,” explained chairman Tomaso Trussardi. “We start from the archive, but asking a designer to reinterpret it has been done by virtually everyone. We would rather tap talents to review it with their own sensibility. We put this together in two weeks because we want to restart with something that gives the opportunity to see what Trussardi is and it’s a project that we can set up on the shell of the company.” Asked about the reason for choosing the Venturini sisters, he emphasized their creativity and international and social media audience.