Zero10 and Crosby Studio to Open Pop-up Store With Digital-only Clothing

Located in SoHo, the store will be open from Sept. 7 through Sept. 18.

Zero10 and Cosby Studios will open
Zero10 and Cosby Studios will open a first-of-its kind pop-up featuring a five-piece virtual collection. courtesy shot.

Zero10 has partnered with Crosby Studios to reimagine its metaverse store with a first-of-its kind pop-up that bridges the physical and virtual retail experience through augmented reality.

Located at 138 Wooster Street in SoHo, the space will feature a five-piece virtual collection designed by Crosby Studios, which also conceptualized the retail experience and interior design. Shoppers will have the opportunity to try on digital-only pieces at the concept space, introducing a new way to shop and engage with fashion.

Upon entering a fitting room, guests will be prompted to scan QR codes with their iPhones. The QR code scan will then lead them to the Zero10 app page where the collection lives. Through AR, customers can try on digital clothing in real-time or via photo by uploading any picture from their camera roll to automatically overlay pieces and share on social media. Guests can experiment with different special effects made possible through AR technology. Three of the items from the digital collection will be free of charge for fitting and saving to the digital wardrobes within the app. One special item must be purchased prior to trying on ($5), and the final piece is a limited-edition NFT of disappearing pants, available for purchase at 0.1 ETH through the Zero10 app.

Some of the digital designs by Crosby Studios for Zero10.

The collection will only be available in-store for the duration of the pop-up. Afterward, it’s available through Zero10’s app starting Sept. 18.

The pieces include a checkered suit, light short, pixel leopard hoodie, disappearing pants and video game pants.

Crosby Studios’ signature pixelated print — inspired by the ’90s video game aesthetic, is throughout the pop-up’s interior.

“This is my first experience working with digital clothes and rather than try to blend the digital with the physical — to soften the virtual reality aspect of it, if you will — I instead sought to celebrate the digital nature of the collection. Through the prints and patterns selected and specially created, I wanted to emphasize the virtual-only existence. It was highly important to me to re-conceptualize the concept of fashion with this limited collection and I aimed to do that by reinventing the entire retail experience, from store environment and design to the very clothes guests are able to shop,” said Harry Nuriev, founder of Crosby Studios.

George Yashin, chief executive officer of Zero10, an AR fashion platform, said, “Our project with Crosby Studios is a showcase of how the design and technology could coexist in both physical and digital worlds that merge more and more. We wanted to create a new concept of pop-up space responding to retailers’ needs to attract a new generation of consumers but also evolving the format of pop-ups that are not about product display any longer. As Zero10 is a part of digital fashion, this space with AR technology integrated into is aimed to combine metaverse experience with a focus on creation and interaction by bringing it to the physical world to make it more mainstream. Zero10 X Crosby Studios project is the first step toward our innovative AR mirror pop-up product that will be released soon.”

Customers can sign up and choose a specific time slot for their visit to the pop-up at crosby.zero10.app/.

