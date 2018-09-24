Kate Spade New York is arming its front-line, in-store sales associates with a clienteling platform from Tulip — in partnership with Apple — that is creating a more personalized experience.

Jackie Glick, director of global retail operations strategy at Kate Spade New York, said the implementation of the platform was done to “build and strengthen the relationships with our guests while also generating sales, increasing foot traffic and increasing brand awareness.”

Glick and Saira Zia, retail excellence consultant at Tulip, shared their insights about the mobile platform during a webinar, “Clienteling in 2018: Defining the Future In-Store Experience.” Zia and Glick discussed how the brand empowers store associates by delivering a more intimate and personalized customer experience, which boosted conversions and strengthened relationships with Kate Spade customers.

