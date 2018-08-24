Charity, Anyone?: Tumi’s annual retail promotion that supports All Hands & Hearts is slated to run this year from Sept. 13 to Sept. 23. Shoppers enjoy 20 percent off full-price retail items at Tumi stores and at Tumi.com, with 5 percent of total sales earmarked for donation to the charity.

All Hands & Hearts is a nonprofit organization founded by model Petra Nemcova to help rebuild safe and resilient schools in areas hit by natural disasters.

Last year’s event saw Tumi donate $400,000 from the customer-sales campaign to the organization, which used the funds to rebuild The Rhodes School of Performing Arts in Houston. The Rhodes School, damaged last year by Hurricane Harvey, is a tuition-free campus that caters primarily to low-income, minority communities.

In addition to the donation, the travel brand helped All Hands & Hearts gather volunteers to work on reconstruction efforts. Tumi also partners with St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Waves for Water.

Nemcova, part of the relief efforts in Houston in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, said she heard of the school’s plight from local partners.

“Once we saw firsthand the damage and destruction, we knew we had to find a way to help rebuild the school and were fortunate that our fantastic corporate partner, Tumi, wholeheartedly endorsed the idea that we use the funds they had raised in their 2017 ‘Back to School’ campaign to make this rebuild a reality,” Nemcova said.

She added that the school reopened on Aug. 20, with 788 children enrolled.