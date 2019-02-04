PLAYING GIORGIO ARMANI: Mediaset is filming a four-episode TV series set in the Seventies and spotlighting the development of Italy’s ready-to-wear designers who have helped build the country’s fashion industry.

Called “Made in Italy,” the series will bow in the fall and Giorgio Armani will be one of the designers portrayed, played by Italian heartthrob Raoul Bova. The actor is a longtime loyal friend of the house and has attended many of Armani’s shows and worn his suits during red carpet events.

Original clothes and accessories by the likes of Walter Albini, Raffaella Curiel, Fiorucci, Krizia, Missoni, Valentino and several other brands will be worn in the series.

Greta Ferro, a Giorgio Armani Beauty ambassador who last year starred in “Una Giacca” (“A Jacket”), a short film produced during the first edition of the Armani/Laboratorio, a free training course in the field of cinema, is one of the protagonists, together with Margherita Buy, also an Armani friend, and Fiammetta Cicogna.

Filming is taking place mainly in Milan, as well as in New York and Morocco.

The series will be shown on Canale 5, and the rights of the film, co-produced by Taodue Film and The Family for Mediaset, have already been sold to leading French firm Federation.