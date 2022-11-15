Twiggy Gets the Documentary Treatment and Diane Von Furstenberg Hosts Wellness Day

Documenting Twiggy: From the runway to the big screen.

Twiggy, the Swinging ’60s supermodel, is the muse behind Sadie Frost’s next feature documentary, “Twiggy.”

Production on the film has started with Studio Soho, part of the Film Soho group. The film is set to be released theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland in 2023 with Terry Newman, author of “Harry Styles: and the Clothes He Wear,” and “Legendary Authors and the Clothes They Wore,” on board as writer, researcher and interviewee, along with Erin O’Connor, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Poppy Delevingne, Brooke Shields, Pattie Boyd and Zandra Rhodes.

Twiggy and her husband, Leigh Lawson, will take to the screen too, as the documentary traces her life and rise to fame.

Twiggy, the supermodel synonymous with big eyes, long eyelashes and short hair. Bettmann Archive

Filming will take place in London and New York with the supermodel synonymous with big eyes, long eyelashes and short hair recreating key moments from her life in Film Soho’s virtual production stage, V-Studios.

Frost made her feature documentary debut at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival with “Quant,” focusing on British designer Mary Quant’s life and work.

“It’s such a colorful story that it didn’t feel like I was doing a straight-up, factual documentary. It was about bringing out the femininity, the coquettishness, the humor and really making a stance on women’s rights and how the role of women has changed,” Frost told WWD at the time.

At the age of 16, Twiggy was featured in the British newspaper Daily Express with her signature hair. The image was caption: “The Cockney kid with a face to launch a thousand shapes…and she’s only 16.”

In 1970, four years into her modeling career, she retired to pursue acting and famously said “You can’t be a clothes hanger for your entire life.”

She starred in Ken Russell’s 1971 musical comedy “The Boy Friend,” which earned her two Golden Globe Awards as best newcomer and best actress in a musical/comedy.

Today, at 73 years old, Twiggy is still working. She appeared in Charlotte Tilbury’s Studio 54-inspired campaign in October with ​​Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Lily James. — Hikmat Mohammed

ITALY-SPAIN: Herno is outfitting the FC Barcelona soccer team under a three-season deal stretching until the 2024-25 season.

The FC Barcelona soccer team tapped Herno as its off-field uniforms supplier. Courtesy of Herno

As part of the tie-up the Italian outerwear brand will create off-field tailored and formal uniforms for the team’s male and female divisions, as well as for its basketball team, marking the first time such a partnership extends to all divisions.

Team members and staff are expected to start sporting Herno gear next January in all European games and for any final game they will compete for.

Most recently, the Spanish team, known as Barça, had a deal with Thom Browne, which kicked off with the 2018-19 season and provided great momentum for the American designer.

Soccer is having quite a moment in fashion, with several luxury houses teaming up with international teams and, increasingly, tapping soccer players as their ambassadors.

Most recently, AC Milan announced Off-White as its official formalwear supplier, in a move that was widely anticipated with online leaks and Zegna was named the official off-field uniforms supplier of Real Madrid’s soccer and basketball teams, starting with the 2022-23 championship season.

Fendi, meanwhile, has dipped its toes in the soccer world for the first time revealing a link-up with the AS Roma team starting with the 2022-23 season and into the following, while Loro Piana, already a supplier of Turin-based Juventus, said earlier this year that it has extended its collaboration with the team to outfit its female division throughout the 2022-23 season.

Last year, Moncler forged a three-year collaboration as the official formalwear partner with Italy’s storied soccer team FC Internazionale Milano, commonly known as Inter. — Martino Carrera

Golf’s Latest Collaboration: J.Lindeberg will launch a golf collection in collaboration with Nelly Korda, the 24-year-old golf champion and number-one player in the world rankings.

The collection is inspired by Korda’s personal style, reimagined and reengineered on and off the course. The 17-piece collection includes long-sleeved mock neck sweaters, golf dresses and a light down vest, as well as looks for off the course such as tailored leggings, elevated sweat sets, workout tops and hoodies.

The collection retails from $25 to $280 and will be sold starting today at jlindebergusa.com.

Korda became an ambassador to J.Lindeberg in 2021, and the American golfer has represented the brand in her everyday life and on the professional tour.

“Working with J. Lindberg on my first collection was amazing,” she said. “When designing the pieces in the collection, my focus was to balance performance and style through the fabrics, colors and silhouettes. As a professional athlete, being comfortable in my gear allows me to focus on competing at the highest level. I’m so proud of this collection and can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Korda was involved in every step of the process, working closely with the design and development teams.

A dress from the J.Lindeberg x Nelly Korda golf collection.

“The collection is inspired by the woman Nelly Korda, not just the golfer. The clothes are made to be worn and enjoyed both off and on the course,” said Neil Lewty, head of design at J.Lindeberg.

The color palette features shades of blue, green, navy, gray and white, as well as color combinations and prints.

Starting at 13, Korda, as a young amateur, made the cut in competing in the 2013 Women’s U.S. Open. Since then, she has won several competitions and is ranked the best female golfer in the world. On Sunday, Korda won at Pelican Golf Club for the second straight year, which elevated her past Thai teenage golfer Atthaya Thitikul, back to the number-one ranking. — Lisa Lockwood

DVF Does Wellness: On Saturday, Diane von Furstenberg, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, held its inaugural Wellness Day at its New York City flagship store in the Meatpacking District.

The Wellness Day was put on by the brand’s In Charge platform, which aims to empower and connect women through the brand’s podcast, content and community events. The day’s events included a morning meditation, a clean beauty panel and a shopping bazaar featuring clean brands, all drawing in more than 400 people throughout the day.

Myung Sung Moving Meditation session led by Dr. Jenelle Kim, founder of JBK Wellness Labs.

In the morning, Dr. Jenelle Kim, founder of JBK Wellness Labs, led a Myung Sung Moving Meditation session. Afterward, Talita von Furstenberg hosted a clean beauty-focused panel with Claudia Verdes, cosmetic chemist and product development executive at Ilia; Karima El-Hakkaoui, founder of Six Gldn; beauty writer Danielle Cohen, and JuE Wong, chief executive officer of Olaplex.

Throughout the conversation, the panelists discussed the importance of clean beauty, how to find better-for-you products and the history of “clean” within the beauty and wellness categories. The main theme that arose throughout the conversation and audience questions was the importance of education.

For Cohen, education is key. In the midst of greenwashing and brands putting a “clean” label on products, it can be hard for people to know what meets certain standards and what is just marketing, so Cohen recommends doing some research. “There is information out there, and if there’s not, I think that that’s a bigger sign that there might be a problem,” Cohen said. Wong of Olaplex recommends finding clinical trials and tests to back up the claims brands are making. If it “is clinically proven, that carries a lot of weight because the brand actually spends the time and the investment to really qualify what they’re telling me that the products do,” she said.

As there aren’t guidelines in the U.S. on what defines clean beauty, Cohen and El-Hakkaoui agreed that brands will be banding together to take a stance on the subject going forward. “We’re so much stronger together and stronger as beauty companies come together as one. We’ve just done a National Geographic storytelling grant for this exact reason, to highlight plastic usage and recycling and how terribly it’s gone awry worldwide. But on the back end of that, forming a coalition of 30 brands who…plan to reduce plastic footprint,” El-Hakkaoui said. With this brand commitment to investigating what is clean, Verdes expects to see “more education and more transparency that also drives more demand” in the coming years as the category continues to expand.

After the panel, the shopping bazaar opened throughout the store with booths from brands like Chillhouse, Ilia, Olaplex, Six Gldn, Sakara Life, PiperWai and House of Colour by Fernanda Vazquez. — Emily Burns

Permanent Pangaia: Pangaia has landed a permanent concession at Selfridges.

The material sciences company is expanding its reach — a collaboration with Timberland was announced on Nov. 3 and the brand is setting up shop with its signature aesthetic inside the luxury department store.

Pangaia at Selfridges Courtesy of Pangaia

“After opening our first experiential pop-up at Selfridges in 2021, we are thrilled to make our return to the iconic department store with a permanent concession. As a company rooted in innovation and purpose, we look to work with like-minded partners that share similar values to us,” Pangaia Collective told WWD.

The brand started planning a concession after the success of the pop-up shop, and cite the U.K. as a highly engaged community.

Pangaia, launched in 2019, doesn’t share financials, but the brand did say, “our opening with Selfridges is really the next step for us in the market and we are excited to see the reaction.”

The brand is aiming to use the space inside the department store as an educational and entertainment hub for existing and new customers.

“Our goal is to make sustainable innovations the new normal so that people look at brands and ask what they do for the world. We used that as our driving force to create a space that fuses education with entertainment, to deliver an energetic and understandable approach to showcasing the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through materials science and innovation,” the brand said.

Pangaia is working on its positive impact program, which just launched an improved version of their plant-based activewear.

In September, the company passed an important milestone, protecting and restoring 1 million trees, through the Tomorrow Tree Fund. — H.M.

London Buzz: Australian denim and streetwear label Ksubi last week unveiled its first stand-alone European store — on Carnaby Street in London, England.

Designed by London-based Brinkworth, the space occupies the ground floor and basement of the refurbished former Hearst Magazine office building on the popular shopping street with neighbors including End Clothing, Rolling Store, Replay and Levi’s.

Craig King, chief executive officer of Ksubi, said the expansion into London marks a milestone in the brand’s two-decade-plus history.

“London’s been calling us for some time with its buzzing music and arts communities. At Ksubi, we celebrate the triumph of the creative outsider — the rebels doing things their own way and to their own beat. We’ve found our L.A. and New York stores have become hubs for our crew to hang out and we hope London will be the same,” he said.

The store features a sculpture by the Nigerian-born, London-based artist Slawn, who has also worked with Ksubi on a limited-edition collection, launched exclusively for the London store opening.

Ksubi London store Courtesy

Founded in 1999 as a creative collective, Ksubi was acquired by Los Angeles, California-based private equity firm Breakwater Investment Management in 2013.

In 2015, Australian streetwear chain General Pants Co. signed a long-term exclusive licensing and distribution rights deal for Southern Hemisphere distribution. King, at the time General Pants’ chief executive officer, also took over the helm at Ksubi — stepping away from his General Pants role in 2019 to focus solely on Ksubi.

In 2016, General Pants entered into a joint venture on the brand with Breakwater, along with several private investors, and work began rebuilding the business.

In May, Ksubi signed a wholesale partnership deal with Tomorrow Ltd., an international brand development platform, to expand the brand’s distribution across Europe and the U.K.

The brand, which offers a range of denim, T-shirts, leather goods and more from $40 up to $1,000, also counts retail stores in Miami, Florida, and Chicago, Illinois, as well as more than 300 retail partners such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Kith, Selfridges, End, Ssense, Matchesfashion, Neiman Marcus and more.

In the next three years, the brand plans to roll out 20 Ksubi stores in gateway cities around the world, with a second New York location. — Tianwei Zhang

World of Dior: Dior is striking a chord with the Brits, serving up a gingerbread fantasy at Harrods, and lifting morale after one tough year.

British tennis player Emma Raducanu at the London opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods Dave Benett

Some 1,500 people streamed into Harrods during the opening weekend of Friday through Sunday to witness the gingerbread world of Dior, where the designer, his family, the seamstresses from the atelier and his couture clients have been transformed into animated iced cookies as part of an ambitious creative installation on the store’s lower ground level.

The Dior Café, a gingerbread-themed restaurant serving cookies and full meals inspired by the life and times of Christian Dior, was booked all weekend, the brand said. Dishes on offer include Cornish crab with green apple, and roasted chestnut velouté with winter chanterelles. For dessert there’s honey cake in the shape of a Christmas tree.

Also on offer are colorfully iced cookies in the shape of the Bar jacket; the Dior Book Tote, Saddle and Lady Dior bags, and the J’adore perfume.

On Thursday evening, the British tennis star Emma Raducanu cut the ribbon on the installation, which saw Dior take over all of the store’s windows; light up the facade as brightly as a Christmas tree; open two pop-up shops, and deck the halls with special Dior accessories, and a whole lot of gingerbread.

The crowds began arriving on Friday, following a string of Dior inauguration celebrations at Harrods and later at Kensington Palace.

At Harrods, they gathered at the Dior Café and mingled among the Dior toile chairs and carved tables drinking Ruinart Champagne and watching pastry chefs decorate towers of gingerbread with delicate lattices of white icing.

Later, guests including Raducanu, Erin O’Connor, Anya Taylor-Joy, Eddie Redmayne, Hannah Bagshawe, Stephen Jones, Bianca Jagger, Sabine Getty, Greta Bellamacina, Morgane Polanski and Bukayo Saka, the Dior-dressing Arsenal star who’s headed to Qatar later this month to play for England at the World Cup, gathered at Kensington Palace for dinner.

“I love seeing all the Christmas trees!” said O’Connor as soon as she stepped into the palace, which, like Harrods and Dior, is getting an early jump on Christmas. — Samantha Conti

Interior Fashions: “Designing Women: Fashion Creators and Their Interiors,” the first exhibition that shows the connection between the worlds of modern high fashion and interior decoration, will take place at The Museum at FIT from Nov. 30 to May 14.

Evening coat printed with butterflies by Elsa Schiaparelli, Paris, summer 1938. Eileen Costa

More than 60 garments and accessories by 40 female designers, including Coco Chanel, Elsa Schiaparelli, Ann Lowe, Mary Quant, Carolina Herrera and Anna Sui, will be accompanied by small photographers of interiors, as well as a selection of large-scale drawings created exclusively for the exhibition by artist and FIT adjunct associate professor of illustration Bil Donovan.

The interiors range from luxe couture salons and apartments designed by the leading architects and interior decorators of their time, to modest ateliers and homes decorated by the designers themselves.

“Fashion designers have avidly incorporated interior decoration into their personal and professional lives,” said Patricia Mears, MFIT deputy director and curator of the exhibition. “Although there have been many articles and books documenting this phenomenon, ‘Designing Women: Fashion Creators and Their Interiors’ is the first exhibition to explore the connection between these intertwined disciplines.”

Among the examples are Chanel’s sumptuous Paris pied-à-terre and Sui’s whimsical New York apartment. In the swinging 1960s, Quant commissioned Terence Conran to design her boutique called Bazaar. The exhibition begins with objects dating to the 18th century, while the main focus is on the highly innovative period between 1890 and 1970.

The exhibition also includes the work of fashion designers who did their own decorating, such as American sportswear designer Bonnie Cashin, and several fashion designers who left the field to become decorators themselves, such as Barbara Hulanicki and Carolyne Roehm, as well as Pauline Fairfax Potter, later known as the Baroness de Rothschild. While her French home, Chateau Mouton, was a masterpiece of modern interior decoration, so too was the modest New York City apartment she inhabited years earlier while working as the chief designer for the house of Hattie Carnegie. — L.L.

Luxury Moves: Anne Pitcher may be leaving Selfridges at the end of this year, but she’s not straying far from the luxury retail business.

Pitcher, who will be stepping down as managing director of Selfridges Group following its sale to Central Group and Signa Holding, has been named deputy chairman of Holt Renfrew in Canada. She will also serve on the retailer’s advisory board.

Selfridges’ managing director, Anne Pitcher, will remain in the company’s leadership team until the end of the year. Matt Writtle

In her new role, Pitcher will remain based in London and report to Pavi Binning, president of Wittington Investments Ltd. and chairman of Holt Renfrew. Wittington Investments, which is majority owned by the Garfield Weston Foundation, is the ultimate owner of Holt Renfrew.

Before its sale last year, Selfridges was a sister retailer to Holt Renfrew. Holt Renfrew, however, was not part of the Selfridges assets sold to Central Group and Signa Holding.

As reported, Pitcher announced in August that she was leaving at the end of this year.

“As an organization, we have never stood still and it’s important to embrace change. After nearly two decades here, it’s time for me to do a little reinventing of my own,” Pitcher said in her resignation letter.

She had previously served as managing director of Selfridges before moving to lead Selfridges Group in 2019.

On her watch, Selfridges was named Best Department Store in the World multiple times by the Intercontinental Group of Department Stores. She also spearheaded the retailer’s sustainability strategy in the back office and on the shop floor.

Selfridges has committed to a series of punchy science-based targets. By 2025, the group will ensure that all of its “environmentally impactful materials” come from certifiable sustainable sources.

In 2021, Holt Renfrew released its own sustainability strategy developed through insights from customers, vendors, Holt’s own designated sustainability team as well as support from Pitcher and her staff.

The Canadian store also worked with third parties such as the Science Based Targets organization, TerraCycle and the Humane Society International/Canada on the wind down of Holt’s businesses in animal fur and exotic skins.

Holt has also discontinued the sale of cosmetic products that contain plastic glitter, and all denim assortments will come from “certified/verified” sustainable sources by the end of 2025. As part of a “zero waste strategy,” Holt said 85 percent of waste generated in its stores will be recycled rather than sent to landfills. — S.C.

WME Promotes: WME Fashion has named David Stuckey and Kimberly Fasting-Berg as executive vice president, revenue, and executive vice president, marketing, respectively. Both are new posts.

WME Fashion’s portfolio includes Art + Commerce, IMG Models, IMG Fashion Events and Properties and The Wall Group.

“I’m pleased to welcome David and Kim to WME Fashion. Alongside our global teams, their expertise will propel our fashion business to new heights as we continue to innovate and deliver value for our clients and partners across fashion, beauty, luxury and events,” said Susan Plagemann, president of WME Fashion, who joined in August from Condé Nast, where she was chief business officer for the Style Division.

Stuckey most recently was chief business officer at Shop Premium Outlets, where he led business development, responsible for doubling retail partnerships and launching the company’s digital marketplace efforts, including livestream capabilities. Earlier, he spent over a decade at Condé Nast where he led global sales for Vogue.

Fasting-Berg most recently was chief marketing officer at Kravet where she oversaw the reinvigoration of the company’s portfolio of home brands. Earlier, she was head of marketing at Condé Nast, where she oversaw the transition of the legacy print business into a monetizable digital-first offering, and launched several marketing innovations that aligned with key cultural moments, including The Met Gala, Vogue’s Forces of Fashion and Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party.

In their new roles, which they begin this month, both Stuckey and Fasting-Berg will look to identify and deliver innovative opportunities that weave together fashion, entertainment, culture and sports. — L.L.