Twiggy, Swinging ’60s Supermodel, Gets Documentary Treatment

Sadie Frost’s second film will take place in London and New York, set for 2023 release.

2/16/1967-London, England-ORIGINAL CAPTION READS: Close-up of the English model Twiggy.
Close-up of the English model Twiggy. Bettmann Archive

LONDON — From the runway to the big screen. 

Twiggy, the Swinging ’60s supermodel, is the muse behind Sadie Frost’s next feature documentary, “Twiggy.”

Production on the film has started with Studio Soho, part of the Film Soho group. The film is set to be released theatrically in the U.K. and Ireland in 2023 with Terry Newman, author of “Harry Styles: and the Clothes He Wear,” and “Legendary Authors and the Clothes They Wore,” on board as writer, researcher and interviewee, along with Erin O’Connor, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Poppy Delevingne, Brooke Shields, Pattie Boyd and Zandra Rhodes.

Twiggy and her husband, Leigh Lawson, will take to the screen too, as the documentary traces her life and rise to fame.

Leonard of London cuts model Twiggy's hair during a press conference announcing her television special.
Twiggy, the supermodel synonymous with big eyes, long eyelashes and short hair. Bettmann Archive

Filming will take place in London and New York with the supermodel synonymous with big eyes, long eyelashes and short hair recreating key moments from her life in Film Soho’s virtual production stage, V-Studios.

Frost made her feature documentary debut at the 2021 BFI London Film Festival with “Quant,” focusing on British designer Mary Quant’s life and work.

“It’s such a colorful story that it didn’t feel like I was doing a straight-up, factual documentary. It was about bringing out the femininity, the coquettishness, the humor and really making a stance on women’s rights and how the role of women has changed,” Frost told WWD at the time.

At the age of 16, Twiggy was featured in the British newspaper Daily Express with her signature hair. The image was caption: “The Cockney kid with a face to launch a thousand shapes…and she’s only 16.”

Kino. Boyfriend, Boy Friend, The, Boyfriend, Boy Friend, The, Christopher Gable, Twiggy Nachdem die Hauptdarstellerin ausgefallen ist, bekommt Polly (Twiggy) die Chance, dessen Rolle in dem Musical "The Boy Friend" zu uebernehmen. Gemeinsam mit Tony (Christopher Gable) gibt Polly ihr Bestes., 1971. (Photo by FilmPublicityArchive/United Archives via Getty Images)
Twiggy in Ken Russell’s “The Boy Friend.” FilmPublicityArchive/United Arch

In 1970, four years into her modeling career, she retired to pursue acting and famously said “You can’t be a clothes hanger for your entire life.”

She starred in Ken Russell’s 1971 musical comedy “The Boy Friend,” which earned her two Golden Globe Awards as best newcomer and best actress in a musical/comedy.

Today, at 73 years old, Twiggy is still working. She appeared in Charlotte Tilbury’s Studio 54-inspired campaign in October with ​​Kate Moss, Jourdan Dunn and Lily James.

