Business

Prada Sales Climb 41% in 2021

Accessories

Chanel Celebrates 90th Bijoux De Diamant Anniversary With Allure Celeste Necklace

Accessories

Is Rebecca Minkoff on the Selling Block?

Twitter Taps Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae, Simu Liu for Manifestation Campaign

This is the social media platform’s biggest celebrity campaign to date.

Simu Liu, Megan Thee Stallion and Issa Rae are featured in Twitter's latest campaign AP

Twitter is looking to a large group of celebrities to make 2022 the year of manifesting.

The social media platform has tapped the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Niall Horan, Demi Lovato and others for its biggest celebrity campaign to date. The campaign promotes manifesting as the new resolutions, and encourages users to manifest their dreams through tweets.

The group of musicians, actors and athletes were all chosen because they each manifested their dreams on Twitter at the beginning of their respective careers. Megan Thee Stallion tweeted in May 2014, “I need a team [because] I promise this rap s–t gone take off for me,” years before she became a Grammy-winning musician. Liu’s tweet was in 2018, when he said “OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi” years before he was cast in the hit Marvel movie that came out last year.

Twitter is turning these celebrity tweets into billboards, which starting today will be placed in seven cities including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Toronto. Some of the cities were chosen because they are the celebrities hometowns, like Houston for Megan Thee Stallion and Inglewood, Calif., for Rae.

Mockups of Twitter’s celebrity campaign billboards Courtesy

In addition to the billboards, Twitter is donating to several charities chosen by the celebrities, including the Boys and Girls Club, Destination Crenshaw and UNICEF Canada, among others.

Twitter will also be hosting a livestream with on-air personality Gia Peppers to highlight manifestation tweets by celebrities and everyday people.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

