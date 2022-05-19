Twitter Releases Report on Harry Styles’ Influence on the Platform

It should come as no surprise that Harry Styles is the most popular “Harry” on Twitter, with Harry Potter and Prince Harry following behind.

According to a new report, dubbed, “The Styles Report,” by Twitter, the singer is not only the most-talked about “Harry,” but he has one of the largest impressions on the platform, with fans discussing his music, fashion and beyond.

The report comes ahead of the release of Styles’ anticipated third studio album, “Harry’s House,” which is scheduled to drop on Friday.

Since he announced the news of his upcoming album in March, there have been more than 10 million tweets about Styles, according to Twitter. On average, each of his fans have tweeted about “Harry’s House” twice.

On April 1, the Grammy-winning singer dropped his lead single “As It Was” from the album, accompanied with a music video on YouTube. The song received millions of tweets upon its release, taking the number-one spot for Styles’ songs with the most tweets during release week, with his songs “Sign of the Times” and “Fine Line,” in second and third, respectively.

Additionally, Styles’ influence extends beyond music and into fashion and movies, where he’s become an icon in his own right. The singer-actor has two upcoming movies, including “Don’t Worry Darling” and “My Policeman.” He made his acting debut in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

Styles, who has a following of nearly 45 million on Instagram, made history when he became the first solo male cover star on American Vogue for the magazine’s December 2020 issue, wearing a dress by Gucci, which remains his most-discussed fashion moment on Twitter.

Harry Styles in Gucci on the cover of American Vogue. Vogue/Courtesy

Another popular style moment was when he wore another creation by the Italian luxury fashion house for the 2021 Grammy Awards, donning a black leather suit and green feather boa, an accessory now signature to the singer’s style.

According to Twitter, tweets about wearing boas peaked during the 2021 Grammys, increasing by at least five times compared to the previous week.

“It’s been incredible to see how the conversation around Harry Styles has evolved and the excitement around ‘Harry’s House,’ as well as to have the opportunity to celebrate his fans on Twitter and put a spotlight on what they’re saying,” Kevin O’Donnell, head of music partnerships at Twitter, said in a statement.

A mural of tweets about Harry Styles in Los Angeles. BRANDON SHOWERS/Courtesy of Twitter

The company is also celebrating Styles’ fans off-platform by creating street murals in New York City and Los Angeles, shedding a light on some of his fans’ tweets.

“Harry’s House” will reportedly have a total of 13 tracks, which is more than any of his past albums, and is scheduled for release May 20.

