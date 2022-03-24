Twitter Users Guess Eastpak Is Telfar’s Collaborator

Twitter users are guessing that Telfar’s secret collaboration is with Eastpak, the lifestyle brand that specializes in bags, backpacks, travel gear and accessories.

A spokeswoman for Telfar said speculation began to bubble up Wednesday, but the official reveal won’t take place until March 30, ahead of the Medium and Large bag drop date on March 31. A spokesperson for Eastpak, a division of VF Corp., couldn’t be reached.

As reported in WWD Wednesday, three sizes of square shopper bags (small, medium and large) are being offered, as well as a Circle bag. They are designed in tactical nylon with woven hand straps and adjustable padded shoulder straps, according to their description on Telfar’s website.

As part of the mysterious nature of the release, Telfar’s site shows blurry images of the bag in photographs, and a video teaser that contains blurry images and hints at a red logo.

Following the medium and large sizes drop on March 31 (with the collaborator’s reveal on March 30), the small bags will drop on April 4 and the Circle Bag will drop on April 8. The small and Circle bags will be revealed a few days before the drop. Prices range from $110 for the Circle bag to $198 for the large shopper.

Customers are being offered the opportunity to blindly pre-order these bags this Friday at 12 p.m. EST , without knowing the collaborator.

Telfar’s Instagram so far has received 1,722 comments about the secret drop, ranging from “I can’t wait for the blurry pixel bag to drop,” to “great promotional teaser.” The video has 293,707 views.

Eastpak has collaborated with Neil Barrett, Liberty London, Havaianas and Eternals. Telfar has done collaborations with Ugg, Moose Knuckles, Converse and White Castle.

