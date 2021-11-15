Bal Harbour Shops Has Its Eyes on Photographers

PRIZE PHOTOGRAPHER: Tyrell Hampton, the dancer-turned-fashion-photographer who’s worked for Calvin Klein and Alexander Wang and is predisposed to taking candid nightlife shots, has won the first Bal Harbour Shops Emerging Fashion Photography Award.

The award celebrates the work of an up-and-coming U.S.-based fashion photographer under the age of 30 with a $5,000 prize.

“In Bal Harbour Shops’ 56-year history we have championed both fashion photography and fashion illustration as part of our core DNA. For almost 20 years, Bal Harbour Magazine has celebrated both disciplines and worked with some of the top artists in the industry. With that in mind, the Bal Harbour Shops Emerging Fashion Photography Award was created to honor and support the best new creative talent,” said Carolyn Travis, director of strategic marketing at Bal Harbour Shops, the luxury shopping center in Miami. Among the photographers who have shot for Bal Harbour Magazine are Alexei Hay, Brad Ogbonna, Diego Uchitel, Greg Kadel, Russell James, Ruvén Afanador, Stewart Shining and Victor Demarchelier.

Travis worked with “Cultured Magazine” editor in chief Sarah Harrelson on creating the award, came up with about 30 candidates, and worked with a jury of photographers and editors such as Alessia Glaviano of Vogue Italia and Michael Famighetti of Aperture, as well as photographers Diana Markosian and Gillian Laub to nominate Hampton the winner of the contest.

“Bal Harbour Shops is unique in its understanding of the importance of image making, which they’ve shown through their dedication to supporting the next generation of emerging talent. The energy and emotion in Tyrell’s images instantly captivated all of us,” said Harrelson. Hampton will be honored at a luncheon during Art Basel in Miami on Dec. 3.