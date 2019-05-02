HATS OFF: Some of the U.K.’s most celebrated milliners, including Stephen Jones and Philip Treacy, are joining forces to bring back the British Hat Guild.

The group, which aims to bring together established hat manufacturers, was originally formed in the Fifties and ceased to operate in 2003.

Now a group of 33 milliners — including Jones, Treacy and other popular local names like Victoria Grant and Jane Taylor — wants to revive the organization and use it as an educational platform, that will promote the craft of hatmaking.

The group has created a web site that will be used to “host information, provide guidance and share hat news” and also aims to represent the millinery trade in government and overseas markets, with a series of public events and exhibitions.

Memberships will be granted to professional hatmakers, while millinery enthusiasts will be offered associate memberships. A group of millinery teachers, including royal milliner Rose Cory, will also be made honorary members in a bid to highlight the importance of teaching, in keeping the craft going.