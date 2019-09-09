GAME, SET, MATCH: U.S. Open winner Bianca Andreescu is the toast of the town, and Dennis Basso was among the first to reward her. The designer opened his Madison Avenue store Sunday to allow the 19-year-old Canadian to choose outfits for three TV appearances Monday.

The breakout tennis star started Monday on ABC’s “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” then it was a trip to “The View” and she planned to cap off the night on NBC’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Basso connected with Andreescu via hairstylist Julien Farel, who serves as the U.S. Open’s official on-site stylist and will do the honors for Basso’s runway models on Wednesday. “Julien called me and said, ‘I think this is a perfect match.’ We connected and she loved the Dennis Basso collection,” the designer said.

Andreescu, a Nike-sponsored athlete, chose the Canadian label Maison Marie Saint Pierre for a dress for her official U.S. Open portrait. Tennis fans can find that $1,050 off-the-shoulder look at the brand’s 1,000-square-foot pop-up store at 249 Church Street. Executives at the company first reached out after the teenager upset Williams at the Roger’s Cup earlier this year.

But back to Basso. Andreescu isn’t the only notable that he has reached out to recently. His artist friend Ashley Longshore has hand-painted the gazar cape that she will wear to close his runway show, as well as the white Ralph Lauren jeans that the designer will sport for his final bow. The pair met three years ago at the Cal-a-Vie in San Diego, or as Basso described it, “One curvy girl and one curvy boy met at a spa. We became instant friends. The following week she was doing the Bergdorf Goodman windows.”

Interestingly, the inspiration for Wednesday’s show was American resorts and powerful women who loved fashion — more specifically the late Jayne Wrightsman. The idea that she and Longshore are two extreme opposites in style, figure types and personalities, but shared a certain strength appealed to Basso. While Wrightsman was a wisp of a woman and Longacre is “curvy as all curvy,” the combination is meant to celebrate inclusivity, the designer said. “Ashley is going to walk down that runway looking just as good and representing another kind of woman.”

The disparity between the artist and the U.S. Open winner is in synch with his #DBgirl, Basso said.