USPA Global Licensing Inc., the official licensing arm and national broadcaster of the United States Polo Association said Wednesday that U.S. Polo Assn. will outfit college polo players. Players at 16 colleges and universities throughout the country will sport U.S. Polo Assn. branded product to wear in their programs and on campus during the polo and academic season.

The program will supply college polo teams with jerseys, white pants and polo shirts, while simultaneously allowing the U.S. Polo Assn. to form ambassador relationships with players at participating schools.

Some 16 teams have signed up to be part of the partnership that includes women’s and men’s teams. There will also be a social media initiative.

Participating schools are Cal Poly, Emory University, University of Michigan, Oklahoma State University, Oregon State University, Roger Williams University, Skidmore College, Texas Christian University, University of Arkansas, Virginia Tech, University of California, Santa Barbara, University of Connecticut, University of Massachusetts (Amherst), University of North Texas, University of South Carolina (Aiken) and Yale University.

“Our partnership with the USPA college polo organizations enable U.S. Polo Assn. to work closely with many amazing female and male collegiate players who have a tremendous work ethic on both the polo fields and in the classroom,” said J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive officer of USPAGL. “The opportunity to outfit tomorrow’s polo talent and future leaders is yet another way to connect with young athletes, sports fans and Millennial consumers in the most authentic and experiential way.”