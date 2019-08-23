U.S. Polo Assn. has teamed with Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council to sponsor a new TV and digital show called “Women in Polo: The Palm Beaches,” a 30-minute in-depth look at past, present and future female polo players. The show’s release is in tandem with U.S. Polo Assn.’s yearlong brand campaign, “Inspiring Others,” supporting female polo players through women’s training programs, charities, tournaments, as well as lifestyle and fashion events. The launch is timed with Women’s Equality Day on Aug. 26 which commemorates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

“With U.S. Polo Assn. being the official brand of the United States Polo Association, it was important for us to recognize these amazing women and share their inspirational stories both on and off the polo field,” said J. Michael Prince, president and chief executive officer of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the multi-billion U.S. Polo Assn. brand.

The show will reach more than 100 million households across a national audience and will air Labor Day weekend on the TVG network, which focuses on equestrian sports. In addition to the national broadcast, the show will air on ThePalmBeaches.tv and be available in Palm Beach County hotels and resorts, a well as on content provider Roku. USPAGL will feature the show in about 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores across 166 countries, as well as on multiple digital platforms such as the company’s web site, uspoloassnglobal.com, IGTV and YouTube.

The show will profile six women who are changing the face of polo, including the late Sunny Hale, the first woman to win the US. Open Polo Championship; Dawn Jones, an advocate for female players and wife of Tommy Lee Jones; Pamela Flanagan, a young polo-playing lawyer who rescues horses and transforms them into polo ponies; Hope Arellano, a young polo player; Ashley Busch, a fashion designer, model and wife of NASCAR star Kurt Busch, and Shariah Harris, a young woman who earned a full scholarship to play polo at Cornell University and making history as the first African-American woman to play in a high goal polo tournament.