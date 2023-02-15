×
Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Gucci, Balenciaga Slowdowns Dent Kering’s Q4 Results

What’s Going On With PFAS in Period Care?

EXCLUSIVE: Luar and Mejuri Collaborate on Jewelry

Luar has collaborated wtih Mejuri on jewelry pieces for Wednesday's runway show.

A rendering of the Luar and Mejuri convertible hoop earrings.
A rendering of the Luar and Mejuri convertible hoop earrings. Courtesy/Mejuri

One of the surprises for Wednesday night’s highly anticipated Luar show is now being revealed. Designer Raul Lopez has collaborated with Mejuri on jewelry for his fall collection.

Three designs have been produced — two of which will be seen at Wednesday night’s runway show. There’s a pair of “convertible hoops,” that come with a circular charm suspended ($275), which can then be switched out for a miniature charm replica of Luar’s “It” Ana bag ($98). The convertible hoops are made of sterling silver plated with 18-karat gold vermeil and the Ana bag charm is made of solid 14-karat gold with a white topaz stone in the middle.

For the thousands of people who have purchased Luar’s Ana bag, the collaboration also includes a chain crossbody strap that can be switched out for the leather one that each bag comes with. The circular link chain will be priced at $275.

The Luar and Mejuri collaboration will go on sale on March 20 — available in Mejuri stores, as well as Mejuri’s and Luar’s own e-commerce sites.

This is Mejuri’s first high-fashion collaboration, giving the direct-to-consumer jeweler access to a new consumer. The project also gives Luar access to large-scale jewelry manufacturing.

Mejuri cofounder and chief executive officer Noura Sakkijha said of the collaboration: “Mejuri was built on the premise of redefining luxury for the everyday, for everyone. My team and I find the next generation of creatives in the industry incredibly exciting and I am delighted to partner with Raul and his brand Luar on this collection. He is part of the zeitgeist of cultural shape-shifters who align with our values in disrupting the status quo.”

Lopez added in a statement: “I’m so proud of the Luar and Mejuri collaboration the process was synergistic and highlights the theme of ‘heirloom’ that has come to be synonymous with Luar. I’m looking forward to sharing this with our community.”

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

