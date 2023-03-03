×
Seven Ukrainian Designers to Showcase Fall Collections During Paris Fashion Week

They are based at 7 Rue d'Argenteuil from Friday through Tuesday.

A look from Chereshnivska.
A look from Chereshnivska. courtesy shot.

Seven Ukrainian designers will showcase their fall 2023 collections during Paris Fashion Week from Friday through Tuesday, based at 7 Rue d’Argenteuil.

With the support of USAID Competitive Economy Program in Ukraine, the designers will showcase demi-couture, ready-to-wear and footwear collections.

Among the brands are Frolov, a “couture-to-wear” brand; Kachorovska, the largest Ukrainian footwear brand, My Sleeping Gypsy, a sustainable brand, and Chereshnivska, a Ukraine-based unisex and sustainable brand that features hand-drawn prints using recycled materials. In addition are brands Katerina Kvit, a label that makes leather products, Paskal, a high-fashion and rtw brand, and Olena Dats’, a fashion brand that makes evening dresses.

Some looks from My Sleeping Gypsy.

The project was curated by Jen Sidary, who has been working with Ukraine’s fashion industry since 2020, before the war, and developed the idea to showcase the country’s fashion industry at fashion weeks for the first time in September 2021. Sidary also launched a global e-commerce website, angelsforfashion.com, built for Ukrainian designers in April 2022, supporting 30-plus brands to ensure they survive the war.

A fall look from Paskal.

“I have huge respect for all the people of Ukraine and for how they are adapting their lives to survive and continue to grow,” said Sidary. “I have discovered a hidden gem which is where much of the world’s history began but many of us just didn’t know it. Ukraine’s fashion industry is one I want to work with for the rest of my career.”

A fall look from Olena Dats’.

This is the fifth time USAID Competitive Economy Program has supported this project and its second season in Paris.

