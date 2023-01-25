×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Armani Privé Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

Brad Pitt and Sat Hari’s God’s True Cashmere Plots Expansion

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 15.5 Percent Increase in 2022 Revenues

Ukrainian Pop Star Tina Karol Celebrates Birthday With Message of Peace

Sales of the collection will help provide thermal apparel for female members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Tina
The multiplatinum artist also modeled the new designs. Photo by Dmitry Rybakov/Courtesy

THE ONE AND ONLY: Ukrainian-born pop star Tina Karol celebrated her birthday Wednesday with the debut of a collaborative collection.

A year in the making, the 20-piece assortment was inspired by styles of Ukrainians, who are trying to carry on with their day-to-day lives as normally as possible, despite the Russian invasion. The designer team envisioned styles that would indicate support of the National Armed Forces and everyone who is fighting for the country. With that in mind, ZSU, the term commonly used to refer to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is imprinted on balaclavas, a denim maxiskirt and select other styles. Just speaking or writing ZSU is a nod of respect to the “noble men and brave women” defending the country in its national armed forces, according to a company spokesperson.

Related Galleries

Part of the proceeds from the sales of Tina Karol x One by One collection will be donated to purchase thermal clothing for women serving in the ZSU. Karol said, “The main message of the campaign is that we Ukrainians are different. But during this difficult year, we have become one. We breathe in unison, we move toward our goals unitedly, and we create one story,”

To try to drum up some patriotism, the slogan for the collection is “Free to create one story.” The motif of an origami crane that is featured in the collection is meant to be a symbol of hope, faith, indomitability and peace. The idea to use an origami crane was an offshoot of Karol’s visit last year to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum in Japan, where she saw small paper cranes that had been made by a victim of the nuclear bombing, a Japanese girl Sadako Sasaki. There, Karol learned of the Japanese legend that attests that a person who can fold 1,000 origami cranes can make their dream come true. Sadako, who suffered from leukemia, dreamed of healing, and folded 644 cranes before perishing, due to the disease. Her classmates then folded the remaining cranes in her honor. Karol decided on the graphic image of the crane because it unites the symbolism of the capsule under its wings.

Tina Karol
The motif of a crane was inspired by a visit to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum. Photo by Dmitry Rybakov/Courtesy

The Ukrainian stylist Zhenya Prymachenko and the Fashion Office team were responsible for the creative idea and production of the campaign. Mykhailo Fedorak photographed the collection in Kyiv this month, despite continuous power outages, sirens and threats of Russian strikes. The range features such styles as a $44 turtleneck, a $52 knitted dress, $59 denim maxiskirt, an $83 midi-length knitted dress and a $100 cardigan. Images of Karol modeling them can be seen on One by One’s e-commerce site. Shoppers can also buy them in select stores in major Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Vinnytsia and Kropyvnytskyi.

Tina Karol wearing a balaclava from the capsule collection. Photo by Dmitry Rybakov/Courtesy

To keep her 1.8 million Instagram fans up to speed about her latest business venture, Karol posted images of herself sporting a few of the designs. Having appeared as a coach on “The Voice” and a presenter on “Dancing With the Stars,” Karol has a wide audience. She also has served as a brand ambassador to the green beauty specialist Garnier and the watch and jewelry store Ukrzoloto, as well as more digital companies like Huawei and Rakuten. Others know the artist through the namesake foundation she established in 2014 that aims to help child oncology departments of city and regional hospitals in Ukraine.  

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Hot Summer Bags

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ukrainian Pop Star Celebrates Birthday With a Message of Peace

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad