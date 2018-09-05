Two of men’s wear’s most familiar faces have joined forces.

Erik Ulin, the former head of men’s wear for UBM Fashion, and Eric Jennings, who had served most recently as men’s fashion director for Saks Fifth Avenue, have created E2 Brand Management to advise companies on brand positioning, marketing and growth strategies. E2 officially launched quietly in August and now counts Swedish brand Stutterheim as well as New York City’s Paragon Sports among its clients.

“We create comprehensive, realistic strategies for our clients to successfully establish and sustain their brands in the North American market, taking into account all channels, whether wholesale, e-commerce or owned retail,” Ulin explained. “What sets us apart from regular consulting firms is our strong capability for implementation, including a sales force comprised of seasoned industry veterans, and partnerships with leading technology firms. With our unparalleled experience and networks, we enable brands to achieve sustainable growth in a vastly more efficient manner than they are able to do by themselves.”

Jennings said E2 will “help companies navigate the complexities of product design, merchandising strategies, and marketing programs across all platforms. We always consider brand positioning, visual direction, digital strategies, and strategic partnerships for each client.”

Jennings has over 20 years of experience in luxury fashion. In addition to Saks, he worked as brand director of Hickey Freeman’s “hickey” collection, and also worked at Hugo Boss, Giorgio Armani and Nordstrom.

Ulin, who worked on the trade shows PROJECT, MRKET and MAGIC for UBM, was also president of J.Lindeberg USA. Earlier in his career, Ulin was a corporate finance director at FTI Consulting in New York, and a management consultant at Arthur D. Little in Stockholm.