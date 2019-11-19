Ulla Johnson will open its first shop-in-shop at Bergdorf Goodman.

Designed to re-create the residential feelings of Johnson’s eponymous New York stores, the shop will open on Thursday on the fifth floor with the holiday and pre-spring collection.

It joins the two other stand-alone Ulla Johnson boutiques in New York. They are at 15 Bleecker Street in Manhattan and Amagansett, N.Y.

The Bergdorf Goodman space includes custom brass and wicker racks, a Paul Kingma square marble and wood coffee table, vintage Italian Calacatta Verde pedestal table, and a handmade Tuareg rug, and a Batik-covered cube table.

Johnson’s collections are known for their artisan details, embroideries, custom prints and handwork.

The opening of the shop will be feted Dec. 4 with an intimate dinner hosted by Linda Fargo, senior vice president of the fashion office and the director of women’s fashion and store presentation at Bergdorf’s.

