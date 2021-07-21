The Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop has finally been revealed, with more than 50 beauty brands participating in the initiative.

Last November, the two retailers announced they would be partnering to bring prestige beauty brands across skin, hair, makeup and fragrance to Target in a 1,000-square-foot shop-in-shop that will initially open in 100 locations next month. The initiative is expected to enter 800 Target stores in the next few years.

The shops-in-shop are staffed by Target’s employees who were trained by Ulta Beauty to provide the same customer experience at the retailer. Customers will also be rewarded for their purchases through Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards, which are both retailers’ rewards programs.

Here, WWD breaks down the complete list of beauty brands entering the Ulta Beauty at Target shops-in-shop by category. Read on for more.

Makeup

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Bareminerals

BeautyBlender

Benefit Cosmetics

Buxom

Clinique

Florence by Mills

It Cosmetics

Juvia’s Place

KVD Vegan Beauty

MAC Cosmetics

Nudestix

Pür Minerals

Smashbox

Stila

Tarte

Too Faced

Ulta Beauty Collection

Urban Decay

Skin Care

Bad Habit

Clarins

Clinique

Cosrx

First Aid Beauty

Florence by Mills

Jack Black

Josie Maran

Juice Beauty

Kopari Beauty

Loving Tan

Mario Badescu

Origins

Peach & Lily

Peter Thomas Roth

Philosophy

Shiseido

StriVectin

St. Tropez

Sunday Riley

The Ordinary

Truly Organic

Tula

Wakse

Hair Care

Alterna

Bondi Boost

Bumble and bumble

Curlsmith

Drybar

IGK

Madison Reed

Ouai

Pattern

Fragrance

Ariana Grande

READ MORE HERE:

Everything to Know About Sephora at Kohl’s

Madison Beer Fronts Victoria’s Secret New Tease Fragrance

Sincerely Jules Launches Beauty Brand Color Dept.