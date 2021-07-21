The Ulta Beauty at Target shop-in-shop has finally been revealed, with more than 50 beauty brands participating in the initiative.
Last November, the two retailers announced they would be partnering to bring prestige beauty brands across skin, hair, makeup and fragrance to Target in a 1,000-square-foot shop-in-shop that will initially open in 100 locations next month. The initiative is expected to enter 800 Target stores in the next few years.
The shops-in-shop are staffed by Target’s employees who were trained by Ulta Beauty to provide the same customer experience at the retailer. Customers will also be rewarded for their purchases through Target Circle and Ultamate Rewards, which are both retailers’ rewards programs.
Here, WWD breaks down the complete list of beauty brands entering the Ulta Beauty at Target shops-in-shop by category. Read on for more.
Makeup
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Bareminerals
BeautyBlender
Benefit Cosmetics
Buxom
Clinique
Florence by Mills
It Cosmetics
Juvia’s Place
KVD Vegan Beauty
MAC Cosmetics
Nudestix
Pür Minerals
Smashbox
Stila
Tarte
Too Faced
Ulta Beauty Collection
Urban Decay
Skin Care
Bad Habit
Clarins
Clinique
Cosrx
First Aid Beauty
Florence by Mills
Jack Black
Josie Maran
Juice Beauty
Kopari Beauty
Loving Tan
Mario Badescu
Origins
Peach & Lily
Peter Thomas Roth
Philosophy
Shiseido
StriVectin
St. Tropez
Sunday Riley
The Ordinary
Truly Organic
Tula
Wakse
Hair Care
Alterna
Bondi Boost
Bumble and bumble
Curlsmith
Drybar
IGK
Madison Reed
Ouai
Pattern
Fragrance
Ariana Grande
