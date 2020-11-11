Ulta Beauty and Target are teaming for a major partnership.

The retailers revealed on Tuesday that they are joining forces to open Ulta Beauty shops inside 100 Target stores across the country in the second half of 2021. The partnership brings in prestige makeup, skin-care, hair-care and fragrance items into Target stores for the first time.

Here, WWD breaks down the specifics on Ulta Beauty and Target’s partnership. Read on for more.

When will Ulta Beauty at Target debut?

Ulta Beauty and Target have not revealed a specific date for their partnership, but the first Ulta Beauty at Target shops-in-shop are slated to arrive at Target stores in the second half of 2021.

What brands will be offered through Ulta Beauty at Target?

Ulta Beauty chief executive officer Mary Dillon did not reveal what brands Ulta Beauty at Target will offer. She did state that the plan is to offer a “curated assortment of established, indie and emerging brands” within prestige makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance.

The shops-in-shop will measure at roughly 1,000 square feet and will be located next to Target’s beauty sections.

What Target stores will offer the Ulta Beauty shop-in-shop?

The retailers have not disclosed which Target locations will offer the shops-in-shop, but their plan is to open the shops in roughly 100 Target locations across the country and on Target’s web site.

Will Ulta Beauty at Target offer any services?

The Ulta Beauty at Target shops will offer consultation services by Ulta Beauty-trained Target employees and digital offerings such as Ulta Beauty’s GlamLab virtual try-on tool.

