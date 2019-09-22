GETTING LUXE: Umit Benan is in the mood for luxury. During Milan Fashion Week, the Turkish designer presented B+, a new high-end line for men and women.

“It’s more evening than the Umit Benan line, more red-carpet quality,” said Benan. “Everything here is done with the best factories in Italy, and it’s basically everything I wanted do with Umit Benan that I couldn’t do for budget reasons.”

Focusing on tailoring with a soft twist, the designer worked with manufacturing company Caruso on various jackets: a tuxedo, double-breasted and single-breasted styles, along with one with a Chinese collar.

“I’ll keep these essentials in the collections every season, while adding more fashion touches,” said the designer, who for spring 2020 also presented an high-end safari jacket crafted from a special Japanese raw linen and embellished with leather details.

“Everything comes for men and for women, resized of course. Since we develop tailoring pieces, if they don’t look good on women, they are not included in the collection,” said the designer. “I actually started the season with woman fits. I love women’s wear. It’s more satisfying, you can play much. With men you have to be careful. I always had this will to make women’s wear and it makes sense for this project.”

According to the designer, B+, which will feature retail prices “two or three times higher than the Umit Benan line,” and will be available in selected store across the globe.

“We are creating partnerships with one store per each city. And the line must fit the mentality of the retailer,” said Benan, who now distributes the Umit Benan main line only through the company’s online store.

“I was losing passion for fashion, as I’m managing everything, I wanted to find a meaning in what I was doing and create a bond between customers and myself,” he explained.