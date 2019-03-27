Under Armour Inc. has had its ups and downs, but Kevin Plank’s salary stayed steady last year — at the $26,000 he made when he founded the company in 1996.

However, the chief executive officer and chairman also received $2.5 million in incentive pay as well as options pegged at $4 million, although he might not realize the full value of the options. All told, his compensation rose to $6.6 million last year, up from $4 million in 2017, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Plank is Under Armour’s largest shareholder, with a 15.3 percent stake in the firm and majority voting control.

Patrik Frisk, the company’s president and chief operating officer, saw compensation of $6.3 million while chief digital officer Paul Fipps’ pay totaled $4.8 million and chief product officer Kevin Eskridge’s take totaled $2.7 million.