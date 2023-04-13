Under Armour Introduces Marathon-Specific Flow Velociti Elite Shoe

As the spring running season kicks into high gear, Under Armour is introducing a new sneaker designed for competitive marathoners.

Called the UA Flow Velociti Elite, the shoe offers cushioning and flexibility. It features a full-length carbon fiber plate and a soft midsole foam that compresses and springs back to return energy to the runner. A Warp 2.0 upper offers breathability and the shoe also features a TPE sockliner.

The sneaker was designed with feedback from the brand’s North American professional running team and prototypes were tested at several races around the country. Sharon Lokedi won the New York City Marathon this past fall wearing the shoe.

“As we created and iterated, we were able to test working prototypes ‘in the wild’ during competitive races in order to validate and get more athlete insights,” said Douglas Smiley, product director for compete run footwear at Under Armour. “The resounding feedback was that we created something special and unique and nailed the intent of delivering a propulsive race-day solution across marathon distance.”

The shoes launched to the public Thursday and retail for $250. They are available in both a neutral palette, which the company said is a favorite of athletes to use for training, as well as a bright green colorway.

“UA consistently heard from athletes that they like training in more neutral or toned-down colors, but on race day — when the adrenaline is high and their energy is through the roof — they want something loud, expressive, and energized,” Under Armour said. “Creating that separation between training day colors and race day colors is one further mental ‘click’ that lets athletes know it’s time to perform.”