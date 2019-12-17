Unfiltered Experience, a beauty road show, is hosting a pop-up on Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 at Offprice’s retail trade event in Las Vegas at the Sands Convention Center. The gathering will allow showgoers, buyers and boutique owners to discover emerging companies in beauty.

“The indie category is currently driving innovation and growth in the cosmetics industry, yet no beauty trade show is able to deliver qualified boutique buyers in significant numbers, making this an untapped category,” said Daniela Ciocan, founder of Unfiltered Experience, in a statement. “This collaboration will provide indie beauty brands access to boutiques who don’t require significant inventory or the type of support typically requested by large national retailers.”

All attendees of Offprice, held from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, have access to the beauty pop-up, where an expected 8,000 independently owned boutique owners are invited to network and place orders on the show floor. Registration for Las Vegas’ Offprice, which also holds a show in New York City, is open now.

“Our retailers come to Offprice to discover new collections and place orders — our partnership with Unfiltered Experience will allow these buyers new and exciting expanded opportunities,” said Tricia Barglof, executive director of Offprice. “Lifestyle and fashion boutiques can easily find emerging beauty products, particularly those with limited number of sku’s, to increase basket transaction size and improve their margins. Impulse items such as fragrance, body care, sun care, lip and nail color, alongside clean beauty products, are easy add-ons to display nearby the checkout counter.”