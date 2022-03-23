Ungaro by Kobi Halperin to Be Presented at Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Ladies Lunch

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation will host its Collaborating for a Cure Ladies Lunch in New York on May 18. The event will take place at the new Avra at Rockefeller Center in New York.

Ungaro by Kobi Halperin’s spring 2022 collection will be presented to invited guests. This year’s event will be chaired by Marion Waxman and Jani Aronow. Dr. Andrew Jacono, a plastic surgeon, will be honored for his commitment to eradicating cancer.

Over the years, designers such as Nicole Miller, Oscar de la Renta, St. John, Carolina Herrera, Derek Lam and Dennis Basso have presented their collections at this annual luncheon, which launched in 2014.

It began at a New York brownstone with 45 guests and remained at private residences on Park and Fifth Avenues until last year when it was held at T-Bar in Southampton, an outdoor space, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event has grown to more than 150 attendees in 2021.

Individual tickets are $300 and tables are $3,000. Information is available at waxmcancer.org/ladies-lunch.

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is committed to funding research to improve patient outcomes for those living with breast and ovarian cancer. Funds raised at the Ladies Lunch will be invested towards the SWCRF Women’s Cancer Research Program.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Kobi Halperin Will Show Fall Collection at Luncheon Benefiting Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation

Kobi Halperin Designs Ungaro’s Resort Collection Exclusively for Saks Fifth Avenue