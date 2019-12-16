Uninterrupted, LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s athlete empowerment platform, has expanded its fashion offering with the launch of a private label.

The platform launched its first apparel offering with Nike in October, which included a special Air Force 1 sneaker, followed by two capsules with Bristol Studio and Eric Emanuel. The offering, produced in-house and named “Be True to Yourself,” is composed of short-sleeve and long-sleeve T-shirts, a hoodie, sweatpants and cap, inspired by college sports and athletics.

Available on the Uninterrupted web site and ranging in price from $45 to $130, the offering features variations of the Uninterrupted circle logo, and the brand name in a collegiate apparel-inspired font.

Uninterrupted features athletes’ real and personal stories including Muhammad Ali, CC Sabathia and James. The platform also launched its Glass Helmet Project designed to spotlight NFL athletes beyond the uniform they wear on game day.

“Whether it’s a film, a television show, an event or a pair of shoes, everything Uninterrupted does comes back to the fundamental belief that every human is multidimensional and should be empowered to share their own story,” said Carter in a previous interview with WWD.

“Athletes love what we do, and by empowering them to share their stories from their authentic point of view, we empower consumers around the globe to understand them better and to connect with them in a whole new way. It’s something that the audience loves to see from the athlete, but now something that they have come to see in themselves and connect with: the recognition that we are all ‘More Than.’”

