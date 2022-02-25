Union and Supervsn to Launch SuperUnion Collaboration

Los Angeles specialty store Union LA and streetwear brand Supervsn have teamed up for SuperUnion, a limited capsule collaboration launching on Wednesday at Union Los Angeles and Japan and on the Supervsn website.

The capsule, born from Supervsn founder and creative director Chris Mathieu’s pitch to Union founder Chris Gibbs to carry the brand in-store, consists of apparel bearing the phrase “SuperUnion.” Pieces such as T-shirts, sweatshirts, baseball jerseys and rain jackets bear the collaboration name or iconography celebrating Black American culture.

According to the brands, the conversations began amidst protests against police brutality and the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, and the result is what they describe as an interracial and intergenerational connection.

Supervsn is one of many brands carried at Union. Prior to launching the brand, South Central Los Angeles native Mathieu established the Just Be Cool (JBC Global Inc.) movement with Dom Kennedy to honor Black creativity and artists in Los Angeles, including Kendrick Lamar, YG, Mustard and the late Nipsey Hussle.

Prior to this, Union partnered on a number of collaborations and most recently with Nike on a Dunk Low “Passport Pack” sneaker that launched exclusively at Union on Feb. 11. New versions of the sneaker are slated to launch in March.