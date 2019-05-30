AT LAST: Japanese affordable retailer Uniqlo announced on Thursday that its first Italian store will open its doors on Sept. 13 in Milan.

As reported, the company has secured a three-level space in the city’s historic Piazza Cordusio, near Piazza del Duomo, where it will offer LifeWear for men, women and kids over a 16,146-square-foot surface.

Uniqlo Italia’s chief operating officer Kohsuke Kobayashi expressed respect “for Italians and their cultural heritage. There are many similarities between Italy and Japan, ranging from the importance of beauty and the quality of life to instinctively appreciating design and innovation.”

The flagship will occupy one of the main buildings at the central Piazza Cordusio square, which is undergoing significant real estate changes and is increasingly becoming attractive to tourists. In addition to the upcoming Uniqlo launch and Starbucks’ first Milanese unit opened there last year, the area is expected to welcome a luxury hotel under the Melià banner in the future.

Meanwhile, Uniqlo’s products are already available in Italy through the brand’s online store.

Italy is 10th European country entered by the company and marks the brand’s 23rd market overall. The label counts more than 2,000 stores in 22 countries worldwide.

Uniqlo is one of the eight brands controlled by Japanese leading holding Fast Retailing Co. Ltd., whose portfolio also includes fashion labels Theory, Helmut Lang, Comptoir des Cotonniers and J Brand, among others.