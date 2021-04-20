Part of Uniqlo’s LifeWear concept, which celebrates a range of pop culture icons from around the world, the brand has collaborated with Riot Games on a League of Legends UT collection.

The six-piece T-shirt collection features designs inspired by popular characters, in-game elements and the world-famous girl group K/DA. Previous Uniqlo UT collections within the LifeWear concept have included brands such as Marvel and Disney.

Since its launch in 2009, League of Legends (LoL) has maintained itself as one of the most popular PC games in the world, engaging nearly 8 million peak concurrent players daily globally and becoming the inspiration for many multimedia projects across music, comic books and television.

“Uniqlo is dedicated to creating unique and personalized forms of expression and passion through their UT collections and we find similar passion with what we create for players of Riot Games,” said Ryan Crosby, head of Riot Entertainment marketing and consumer products at Riot Games. “We’re proud to have the opportunity to partner with a company that values creativity and self-expression in all of the different ways it can manifest.”

Notably, the 2020 League of Legends World Championship Finals was viewed online by 21.8 million average minute audience, breaking an esports record.

