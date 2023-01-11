×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 11, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

All Change at LVMH: Pietro Beccari Heads to Vuitton, Delphine Arnault Named CEO of Dior

Eye

Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dies at 56

Beauty

P&G Beauty Acquires Mielle Organics

Uniqlo’s Parent Company to Increase Employee Wages in Japan by as Much as 40 Percent

The retail conglomerate will renumerate salaries for corporate and store employees in its home country.

Uniqlo in downtown Seattle
Uniqlo opens in a historic building that was occupied by Macy's until 2020. Photo courtesy Uniqlo

GOING UP: While more store employees across the globe are calling for higher wages, Fast Retailing Co. Ltd. is joining the fray and will remunerate all employees in Japan based on their ambition, talents and contribution to the business.

The change of pace was announced Wednesday and will get rolling in March. The effort is part of the retail conglomerate’s plans to increase growth and competitiveness in line with global standards. Renumeration is already underway in its home country of Japan, where wage levels have remained low. With Japan’s inflation rate at a 41-year high, prime minister Fumio Kishida called on businesses last week to raise staffers’ wages to avoid stagflation.

Related Galleries

The parent company of Uniqlo is also reevaluating its human resources system, to better enable it to compensate individual employees based on their growth, ambition and ability to contribute to the business. The pay upgrade will encompass corporate employees and store employees. One of the objectives is to establish a management structure that can better remunerate employees for the benefit of the company as a whole.

The company will map out the desired abilities and requirements for each occupational category and level, then increase the renumeration level of each employee by as much as 40 percent. Fast Retailing’s aim is to match the reality of the company’s flat, “highly maneuverable” management structure. The approach will include tweaking base pay and a bonus determined by performance results for each period, and position-based allowances currently existing in Japan will be eliminated.

An example of the boost in Japan, is the monthly salary of an entry-level employee with a college degree will increase from the current rate of 255,000 yen to 300,000 yen (or $2,300) — accounting for an annual salary increase of approximately 18 percent. In addition, the salary for a new store manager in their first or second year will increase from 290,000 yen to 390,000 yen — an annual gain of about 36 percent. For other employees, the company plans to increase annual salaries by as much as 40 percent.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Hot Summer Bags

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Uniqlo Parent Company to Increase Wages in Japan by Up to 40 Percent

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad