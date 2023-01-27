×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 27, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Uniqlo and Hypebeast Team on Apparel Collection

The UT Hypebeast Community Center collection is meant to envision how the “Hypebeast community looks like in the universe of Uniqlo,” according to the brands.

Uniqlo and Hypebeast's UT Hypebeast Community Center collection,
A style from the UT Hypebeast Community Center collection. Courtesy

Hypebeast is going further into the fashion world with a new collaboration.

The media company is teaming with Uniqlo on an apparel collection called UT Hypebeast Community Center, which will be released Monday. The collection is inspired by community clubs and “envisions how the Hypebeast community looks like in the universe of Uniqlo,” according to both companies.

The collection was designed by Japanese artist Kosuke Kawamura, who teamed with four collaborators chosen by Hypebeast, including artist Sean Wotherspoon, design collective Actual Source, media company FaZe Clan and lifestyle brand Peaches.

“I am glad that we are able to collaborate with Hypebeast on this collection, as the concept and graphics were created by leveraging their strengths,” Kawamura said. “This collection well incorporates UT’s brand philosophy of expanding people’s interest in creative cultures they may not have known existed.”

A style from the UT Hypebeast Community Center collection.

The collection is divided into four clubs — Collectors Club, Book Club, Computer Club and Auto Club — and offers four long-sleeved T-shirts and two jackets designed with a streetwear vibe. The collection is priced at $29.50 for the T-shirts and $69.90 for the jackets and will be available at Uniqlo stores. 

“Kosuke-san fully understood the concept for this collaboration, and we both saw a similarity in UT and Hypebeast as being platforms in their own way to showcase different communities,” said Kevin Wong, vice president and global creative director at Hypebeast. “The collection is about shedding light on the stories being told by different creatives from all over the world, from fashion to design, car culture or gaming.”  

This is the latest major collaboration to come from Hypebeast. Last year, the media company teamed with Valentino to open a Pink PP installation in its store in Manhattan’s Chinatown. 

