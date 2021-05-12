Uniqlo has tapped brand ambassador Roger Federer along with New York-based artist Futura and its artistic director Christophe Lemaire, among others, to be featured in its new spring ad campaign.

Titled “LifeWear: Made for All,” the campaign centers around a short film conceived by John Jay, Uniqlo’s president of global creative, that speaks to the concept of creating apparel for all people and situations. The film also features Sweden’s table-tennis champ Anna-Carin Ahlquis; wrestler Alex Kessidis; Uniqlo Europe’s director of sustainability Maria Samoto Ledous; the CNSAS Alpine Rescue Team from Milan; Anne Derycke, SAMU Social de Paris’ partnerships manager; Lawrence Cann, founder and chief executive officer of New York-based Street Soccer USA, and Milan store employee Djiba Kourapuma.

“LifeWear’s mission goes beyond creating quality clothing,” Federer said. “It’s about improving the lives of all people all around the world.”

Daisuke Tsukagoshi, chief executive officer of Uniqlo USA, said that in creating the campaign, the company “wanted to articulate the meaning of our LifeWear philosophy. This practical philosophy underscores how Uniqlo views the world, and LifeWear guides the company in everything it does — from creating thoughtful, life-improving clothing to its efforts around sustainability and community engagement. It is through our work together that we are able to bring this unique Uniqlo philosophy to life. Made for All shows we are a brand of respect, positive values, innovation and action through the power of clothes. Now, more than ever, Uniqlo is truly made for all.”

The campaign launched today and will run through mid-July on the company’s website as well as its social media sites.