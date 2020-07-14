Having made inroads with some designers and fashion brands to convince them to stop using fur in recent years, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is now trying to get more of them to ban alpaca, too.

The Japanese fashion powerhouse Uniqlo has agreed to stop using alpaca, according to a PETA spokeswoman. The animal rights organization said it shared information from its investigation of Malkini, the largest privately owned alpaca farm in Peru with the company. That exposé included the mistreatment of alpacas, according to PETA.

A spokesman for Uniqlo acknowledged a request for comment but did not provide one. The company had previously agreed to stop using mohair.

By banning alpaca, Uniqlo joins Marks & Spencer, The H&M Group, Esprit, Overstock, Gap Inc., Maison Numen and other companies that have parted ways with Malkini’s parent company, the Mitchell Group.

Alpaca is said to be the second most environmentally damaging material, according to the Higg Materials Sustainability Index. It is said to be six times as harmful as poly and more than four times as damaging as modal, viscose, rayon, lyocell and acrylic.