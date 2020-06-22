Uniqlo and Theory, two brands owned by Fast Retailing, have teamed up on a co-branded men’s wear capsule collection that will launch next month.

The line is part of Uniqlo’s Lifewear offering and is intended to provide comfortable and stylish basics for the warm summer months. The collection includes updated polo shirts, casual Kando pants and shorts using Uniqlo fabrics designed through Theory’s urban sophisticated lens.

Prices range from $29.90 for polos to $39.90 for shorts and $49.90 for long pants. Each style is available in three colors.

The collection will launch on July 16 and will be available online as well as in the Uniqlo stores on Fifth Avenue, 34th Street, SoHo and Union Square in New York and the Beverly Center in Los Angeles.