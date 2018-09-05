KNITWITS: Uniqlo is set to hit Paris Fashion Week with an exhibition in the two-story Galerie Nationale du Jeu de Paume, a contemporary art museum located in the Jardin des Tuileries.

Entitled “The Art and Science of LifeWear: Creating a New Standard in Knitwear,” the large-scale and experiential event will showcase the mix of art, color, craftsmanship and Japanese technology that goes into the making of the knitwear of the Japanese casual apparel giant.

The company in the show will deconstruct its knitwear through a series of installations across themed zones, covering the entire journey from material selection, craftsmanship and design through to the latest developments in production and finishing technologies.

Visitors will also get a peek at the interior of one of the brand’s factories in China, gaining insights into the knitwear production cycle overseen by the company’s artisan technicians.

Set to run Sept. 26 to 29 , the event will mark the brand’s first large-scale exhibition open to the public.