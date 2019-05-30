GOING GREEN: Within its long-standing commitment to corporate social responsibility, Benetton Group said Thursday it plans to convert all of its cotton production to be entirely sustainable by 2025.

In 2015 the Italian fashion group created a sustainability committee and in 2017 it became a member of the Better Cotton Initiative, a worldwide program that aims to make cotton production increasingly sustainable for the people involved in its production, as well as for the environment. As part of this, last year the group succeeded in having 23 percent of the cotton used for the Sisley and United Colors of Benetton collections be certified by the BCI.

“Cotton is one of the fibers most loved by consumers, who appreciate its versatility and freshness. However, its conventional cultivation — with fertilizers, pesticides and chemicals — negatively impacts the environment,” stated the company. “Our commitment to BCI broadens the sphere of action beyond environmental protection, to include also both social and economic aspects.”

By 2025 the group expects to work with cotton that is 100 percent sustainable for both of its brands — whether organic, recycled or sourced from BCI-certified farmers.