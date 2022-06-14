×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: June 13, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Wales Bonner Looks to Renaissance Italy, Ghanaian Artistry for Pitti

Fashion

Ann Demeulemeester Has New and Old ‘Friends,’ but She Never Looks Back

Business

Zalando Buys Control of Highsnobiety

The Young Students of London Want to Save the Planet and Preserve British Craftsmanship

The young graduates showed their collections alongside the London Fashion Week men’s calendar.

Ravensbourne University London
London Fashion Week may have been brief, but it’s safe to say that the kids are alright Ravensbourne University London

LONDON — It’s the end of term for fashion students across U.K. universities and it’s a moment to celebrate after being confined to their homes for the past two years.

The young graduates of Ravensbourne University London and University of Westminster showed their collections alongside the London Fashion Week men’s calendar.

At Ravensbourne, the designers let loose, taking inspiration from mundane everyday items to creating their own fantasy world that their pieces fit into. 

Ravensbourne University London fashion show
Designs from Alessandro M. Raso and Lillian Clark of Ravensbourne University London. “The inspiration behind the show was a character I built of a chef,” said M. Raso. Ravensbourne University London

Standouts included Alessandro M. Raso, who showed deconstructed athleisure from the kitchen. “The inspiration behind the show was a character I built of a chef, based on my own upbringing as the son of restaurant owners observing the dangerous and chaotic kitchen,” he said.

Meanwhile, fellow student Lillian Clark, welcomed in the party with fluorescent body plates. Xander Jones let the monsters out with a fictional character printed onto sweaters and hoofs stomping the runway.

Related Galleries

Over at University of Westminster, the pressure and spotlight was on for the students, as alumni Steven Stokey-Daley of S.S. Daley became the first winner of the 2022 edition of the LVMH Prize for Young Designers earlier this month.

The students had strong sustainablility credentials that hints at a green future for them all. 

“Everything is made from upcycled kites, parachutes and wetsuits,” said Yani Bridge, behind the brand Yani B, who is an avid kitesurfer and skydiver. All the materials in her collection were sourced from a Facebook community she found online.

Her classmate Lily Mae Willan dedicated her graduate collection to all the influential men in her life and being from the north of England, which is where all of her fabrics were sourced from: deadstock tailoring and yarns from Yorkshire; silks from a supplier in Bradford, and the selvedge denim is from Hewitt Heritage Mills, which is the only mill that weaves denim in the U.K.

All the bags in her collection are inspired by her uncle, who would “come to work with a carrier bag as a bag and then he bought a proper bag that everyone took the p–s out of.”

Another graduate, Owen Edward Snaith, based his collection on his fisherman grandad from Dunbar, Scotland.

All the fabrics from the collection were from Scotland — handwoven wool that he could only get 12 meters at a time — to all the handmade jewelry. 

When beginning the collection, he made a conscious decision to “branch into this community of crafters” in Scotland to bridge the gap between them and the metropolitan industry because “there’s a lot of dying trades there.” 

“There’s still people sitting at home hand making things and their careers are on the line because of this movement into tech. There’s no reason why handcrafts can’t go hand in hand with modern tech,” he said.

Edward Snaith designed his own official tartan that’s registered on The Scottish Register of Tartans with the different colored threads representing the LGBTQ community and fishing nets.

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Hot Summer Bags

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

University of Ravensbourne Westminster Fashion Shows

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad