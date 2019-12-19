Unknwn has tapped one of its high-profile owners to model looks from its first private-label collection.

NBA star LeBron James, who cofounded the store with Jason Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr. in 2011, is shown sporting looks from the Unknwn Collection, which will be sold at the company’s stores in Aventura and Wynwood in Florida starting Friday.

The 14-piece collection titled “Collection 001” is comprised of sport and contemporary pieces such as T-shirts for $185, flannel shirts, hoodies, cropped pants, and a light knitted tweed “shacket,” as well as tour jackets that retail for $250 and $325. The white hoodie that has a mesh side panel and shacket has a treaded construction. Flannel shirts also sport mesh detail along the sleeve and quilted linings, the cropped pants have a nylon waist and there are canvas suede collars on the tour jackets.

Unknwn Collection complements the retailer’s “Hotel” and “Sport” offerings, as well as the Unknwn x Thom Browne capsule collection that launched on Dec. 15.

Unknwn carries brands such as Nike, Maison Margiela, Stone Island, Greg Lauren and Pleasures among others. The trio opened the second Unknwn location in Wynwood in December and celebrated the opening with collaborations with Bape, New Era, BornxRaised, Chinatown Market, New York Sunshine and others.

Related:

Art Basel Miami Beach 2019: LeBron James’ Unknwn Brought the Sneakerheads Out to Wynwood