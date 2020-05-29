Unknwn today will launch a limited-edition capsule collection with Ladder, a sports nutrition company cofounded by LeBron James and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The co-branded capsule is comprised of a white T-shirt and white custom fleece hoodie designed to celebrate Unknwn and Ladder’s shared athlete origin and commitment to fitness and wellness. James is a partner in Unknwn as well.

“At Unknwn, we strive to intersect sport and style, and we’re excited to continue our partnership with Ladder with this new project,” said Unknwn cofounder Jaron Kanfer. “Earlier this year, we launched our community workout program with Ladder and Nike in our store’s courtyard, and this capsule has been an evolution of our work together for athletes. Ladder shares our vision to support athlete development, seen with Ladder’s proven supplement formulas and with Unknwn’s open resources of weekly workout events for our local community.”

James and his trainer Mike Mancias explored advanced nutrition after James experienced cramps in the first gain of the 2014 NBA Finals. After revamping his workout regimen and nutrition, they were inspired to start their own supplement brand and consulted with Schwarzenegger, who has knowledge and experience in the sports nutrition industry.

“For Ladder, we’re always looking for ways to connect with and celebrate athletes at every level,” said Ladder co-chief executive officer Danny Epstein. “This collection with Unkwn allows us to tap into their expertise of creating and designing a product that is so much more than a hoodie or a T-shirt. This collection is a celebration of athletes’ commitment and dedication to being better every day, which is what we live and breathe at Ladder.”

The Ladder x Unknwn capsule collection is available exclusively on the Unknwn web site.