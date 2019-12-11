Thom Browne has revealed a bit more about his capsule collection with the Miami-based retailer Unknwn.

Late Wednesday, the designer said the nine-piece apparel and accessories collection will launch on Dec. 15 and be centered around a full set hoodie-and-short combination that he described as “timeless sport meets neo-court style.” The collection will feature Browne’s signature four-bar stripe and classic athletic details and include sweatsuits updated with an exclusive Japanese 100 percent mesh with contrasting piping details.

The collection will also offer a custom color of the single strap athletic slide sandal shape — a first for the Thom Browne brand. The shoe is a key wardrobe staple for the cofounders of Unknwn — LeBron James, Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker — and feature the designer’s four-bar laundry tag label across the top with a molded rubber footbed and rubber sole made in Italy.

Other accessories include white athletic socks, a baseball cap and a belt bag in red micro ripstop nylon with red pebble grain leather handles, brass hardware and a red, white, and blue belt.

As reported, Browne confirmed in October that he was partnering with the fashion and footwear retailer but provided no further details.

The relationship between the designer, the NBA star and the store dates back several seasons. The retailer carries the brand online, and James is often spotted wearing the designer’s clothes. And during the NBA Playoffs in 2018, Brown spearheaded a big fashion moment by having Browne create matching custom tailored looks for his entire Cleveland Cavaliers team. James teased the collaboration by wearing it Nov. 29 as he entered the Staples Center for a Los Angeles Lakers home game.

Browne has also been upping his participation in the sport arena in other ways. He recently inked a deal with FC Barcelona to be the team’s official off-field and uniform provider.