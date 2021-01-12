LONDON — In response to the new lockdown measures, “Unreal City,” an augmented reality art festival that debuted at London’s Southbank last December, is being extended and is coming to peoples’ homes from Tuesday.

Art lovers across the world will be able to enjoy site-specific artworks from Nina Chanel Abney, Olafur Eliasson, Cao Fei, Alicja Kwade, Koo Jeong A, Marco Brambilla, and never-seen-before works by Darren Bader, Kaws, Bjarne Melgaard and Tomás Saraceno via the Acute Art app.

“The beauty of augmented reality means that rather than extending the site-specific show by popular demand, we can respond to interest and the new lockdown measures by bringing the exhibition to you,” said Daniel Birnbaum, artistic director of Acute Art and curator of the show.

“You can have Nina Chanel Abney’s ‘Imaginary Friend’ in your sitting room, Bjarne Melgaard’s ‘Devil Man’ in your kitchen, or ‘TAKE’ by Kaws floating in your bedroom. The world can come to a halt but art doesn’t stand still,” he added.

Ahmad Swaid, head of content at Dazed Media, a partner in the project, said that augmented reality democratizes the way people experience art.

“You can enjoy the works over and over again but also within entirely new worlds changing and shaping the meaning and how one might respond to these sculptures. You’re not only a participator but you’re a curator, too,” he added.

The exhibition will be available to view until Feb. 9.