Entertainment management and production company Untitled Entertainment today announces a partnership with brand agency Two Girls From Queens — founded by Scoop cofounder Stefani Greenfield and attorney and communications executive Hilla Narov — to form BRANDtitled. A full-spectrum consultancy, BRANDtitled, alongside the Untitled management team, will architect and manage new brand businesses and provide creative product and strategic marketing and communications direction for its clients.

BRANDtitled will develop and build brands as well as partner with Untitled Entertainment’s management team and talent roaster to pioneer new and unique business ventures. “Many of our clients have brand building aspirations so we saw the opportunity for this expansion,” said Untitled’s cofounder Jason Weinberg. “We have known Stefani and Hilla for many years and the timing was right.”

Greenfield, known for her merchandising expertise as the cofounder of multibrand retailer Scoop, will oversee product development, brand identity, marketing and creative direction. Narov will be integral in aligning and synergizing talent and brands across all platforms. Both will be based in New York.

Untitled Entertainment, founded by Weinberg and Stephanie Simon, has offices in New York, Los Angeles and London, representing top talent including Madonna, Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue and Jared Leto; fashion figures Christie Brinkley, Naomi Campbell and Joan Smalls, and actors Jane Fonda, Naomi Watts, Uma Thurman and Penélope Cruz. Some of its clients have already ventured into this space, such as Kate Hudson, but expect more synergies to come.

Talent Agency Creative Artists Agency had formed its own branding agency with Global Brands Group called CAA-GBG, and Condé Nast has recently gotten into the agency game with CNX and Social Talent Agency, which is focused on promoting influencers.