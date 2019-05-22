FASHION’S CLOSET CASES: The art storage and services company Uovo doesn’t need convincing that fashion is art. The company has introduced a fashion-friendly storage division, Moda.

Clients will find bespoke, climate-controlled storage for clothing, shoes, accessories and haute couture pieces. Like Uovo’s fine art clients, Moda ones can design their own private storage spaces for direct collection access or opt for “concierge storage” — a traditional valet receive-and-release approach. There are also two types of climate control, including humidity control that meets museum standards for optimal archival preservation.

Taking a page from the company’s art storage, Moda offers humidity-controlled storage and private room options for fashion storage. This division is geared for fashion houses, entertainers and private individuals.

Uovo founder and chairman Steven Guttman said the company has more than 650,000 square feet of storage in New York, so there is no limit for what it can accommodate. In addition, a 150,000-square-foot facility is scheduled to open in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn, N.Y., later this year. “We felt ready to take our work in the fashion sector to the next level by formalizing our offerings with Moda,” Guttman said. “There is no space minimum or maximum for concierge storage. Private rooms can range from 50 square feet to 50,000 square feet or more, as needed. We can work with clients who have five garments or 5,000.”

There is a one-month minimum for concierge storage. While Guttman said clients using private storage rooms typically stay for years, the company can take care of shorter-term special projects or seasonal requirements, too. A few well-known apparel companies are familiar with the services. PVH joined in 2015, and Oscar de la Renta joined the following year, according to Guttman.

“Moda is actually a response to how fashion is affecting the arts, such as the growth of fashion-themed museum exhibitions, and collaborations between artists and designers. We want to preserve these fashion stories for future generations,” he said.