SHOW OFF: The fallout continues from three weekends of antigovernment protests in Paris, with Chanel canceling its upcoming exhibition on the color red less than one week before it was set to open.

On Wednesday evening, the company issued a statement saying: “Due to recent events that took place in Paris, Chanel has made the decision to cancel the exhibition “Le Rouge Chanel,” which was to take place starting Dec. 11 in the Hôtel Marcel Dassault, Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées. Chanel deemed it preferable, as a precaution, not to have the public in a location in a neighborhood of the capital that was the scene of certain incidents during the demonstrations.”

Rond-Point des Champs-Élysées falls at the base of the Avenue des Champs-Élysées, where demonstrators in reflective safety vests, known as “gilets jaunes,” on Saturday vandalized stores, cars and the Arc de Triomphe monument.

Chanel had made a large investment on the Champs-Élysées in the run-up to the end-of-year holiday season, with its sponsorship of the red Christmas lights and banners now decorating the shopping street. The color was chosen to match the advertising campaign for the launch of a limited-edition red bottle for the Chanel No.5 fragrance.

The exhibit had been scheduled to run through Dec. 30. Called “Le Rouge Chanel,” it was created for visitors to learn about the importance of red for the house, since its founding by Gabrielle Chanel. The show was to involve an interactive journey through an imaginary town in infrared that led into a cultural and creative space. There, people could discover the red flacon created for Chanel No.5 eau de parfum, parfum and L’Eau.