Toward the end of 2020, Miuccia Prada launched the Upcycled by Miu Miu project; to kick off 2021, the brand is giving new life to pre-loved denim in collaboration with Levi’s.

Much like the debut collection, which featured 80 bespoke vintage dresses fashionably reimagined and restored by the brand, the Upcycled by Miu Miu x Levi’s capsule features iconic Levi’s denim silhouettes, re-fashioned with the signature Miu Miu treatment of sparkle and shine.

For the Upcycled by Miu Miu x Levi’s campaign, the brand tapped Johnny Dufort to photograph a talent ensemble of Miu Miu muses: actress Emma Corrin and models Lila Moss, daughter of Kate Moss, and Georgia Palmer.

Most recently known for her portrayal of Diana, Princess of Wales, in Netflix’s “The Crown,” Corrin dons a hand-embellished duchesse satin puff-sleeve trucker jacket and classic 501 blue jean look; Moss wears an allover embellished number, and Palmer sports leather-fashioned separates, all of which display the collaboration’s play between masculinity and femininity.

The capsule features Levi’s men’s 501s and trucker jackets from the 1980s and 1990s (sourced directly from the Levi’s archives), personalized with hand-embellished crystals, leather patches featuring Art Deco-inspired intarsia motifs, pearls and allover diamanté embroideries. Men’s 501 jeans come full-length, or cut-off at the thigh, while trucker jackets feature signature puffed sleeves and frilly white lace collars. Levi’s iconic backpatch, too, is given the Miu Miu treatment, donning both brand’s logos stamped on a light pink patch (in addition, a specially commissioned Miu Miu carrier bag features a stamped Levi’s logo).

“No two pieces in the collection are the same. Reimagined through the Miu Miu lens, the lives of garments worn and loved in the past are extended, refreshed — renewed,” Miu Miu stated. As each piece is uniquely personalized, pricing varies from $980 up (an allover embellished look was noted as $5,800).

In addition, the refashioned vintage collaboration will be available in limited quantities — 1,000 pieces distributed worldwide in the three original silhouettes. The capsule collection will be available mid-May at London Selfridges and Shanghai IAPM; at Dover Street Market LA from May 24 to June 6, and at 18 select Miu Miu boutiques and on the brand’s e-commerce.